Success for BMW at the prestigious Autocar Awards 2022

As announced by BMW News on Tuesday, June 28, BMW has enjoyed great success at the Autocar Awards 2022, picking up a trio of awards. This included the coveted Best Manufacturer in the Autocar Britain’s Best Car Awards – surpassing all other manufacturers.

It’s their most prestigious award, given to the manufacturer that has impressed the most across the board throughout the year.

In recognition, Mark Tisshaw, the editor of Autocar stated, “We chose BMW as Best Manufacturer in our 2022 Autocar Awards, due to its strength in depth. It makes the most competitive cars across more classes than any of its rivals – developing performance cars with the BMW M range and pioneering the road to electrification with its BMW i range of cars”.

Watch Mark Tisshaw and Piers Ward, Autocar Associate editor in the video below as they discuss the merits of the awards won. Also, see them putting the M5 CS and BMW’sflagship all-electric iX through their paces.

