International School Estepona celebrating 20 years

By EWN • Published: 04 May 2024 • 16:31

This year, 2024, is the 20th anniversary of the International School Estepona and on Friday April 26, the children started their festivities for celebrating such a wonderful milestone.

Richie Rich, from Spectrum FM, came into the school, with his decks, smoke machine and disco lights to provide all of the children a musical afternoon; playing all their chosen hits, with which, they were able to show their latest moves and actions to their friends! Of course, there was a birthday cake, that took a lot of effort for the children to blow all twenty candles out! There are lots of different and exciting plans for other activities throughout this year!

The school can be found in beautiful surroundings in the heart of El Paraiso. It is the educational home to just over 100 children from all over the world aged from 2-11 years old. The school provides a safe, inspiring, personalised and fun learning environment for international students to learn. This is reinforced by ensuring that class sizes remain small and tailored to each child’s needs.

The International School Estepona is offering a brand-new summer school programme; an exciting and entertaining local favourite, for all children aged 4-12 years old. This will run from Monday 1st July until – Friday 2nd August inclusive, starting at 9:30 until 15:00. There are two options available; you can either book the full five weeks’ programme, receiving a discount, or choose your own sessions.

Whether you are living here on the coast or just visiting on holiday, the Summer School is a great opportunity to experience what ISE has to offer to younger members of the family.

The New Summer School Programme is designed to activate children’s learning through fun activities; cookery, art and crafts, physical activities and music, with content adapted to each age group.

Not forgetting fun, dynamic and active holiday clubs, available all year round! ISE is a truly international school, where parents trust and students’ flourish.

Visit marbellaschool.com for more details.

Calle Azahar, Urb el Paraiso 29688 Estepona

+34 951 742 735 / +34 635 347 023

Sponsored