By Matthew Roscoe • 29 June 2022 • 8:51

Tributes paid after rugby ace Pablo Sciarretta dies following cardiac arrest while training. Image: Facebook La Plata Rugby Club

TRIBUTES have flooded social media on Wednesday, June 29 following the news that Argentine rugby star Pablo Sciarretta died following a cardiac arrest while he was training at La Plata Rugby Club’s facilities.

According to local reports, former La Plata player Pablo Sciarretta died at the age of 45 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the club’s facilities. He was last seen on Monday night when he went to the club to train, however, his body wasn’t discovered until Tuesday.

After several hours without knowing his whereabouts, a search began to find Sciarretta before the shocking discovery was made on Tuesday, June 28, as reported by Infobae.

The former La Plata Rugby Club last played in 2018 before starting his journey as a coach.

During his playing career, Sciarretta was good enough to be called to Europe, where he moved to Italy and played for several seasons at Parma.

The rugby star leaves behind two sons who are currently playing in La Plata’s youth teams. La Plata wrote on Facebook: “With great sorrow, we bid farewell to Pablo and join the Sciarretta family, especially his brothers Augusto and Gaston, and his son Fausto, in sorrow.”

San Isidro Club said: “Deep sadness for Pablo. We accompany his family, his friends and all @laplatarugby in this moment of pain. RIP.”

“A big hug to Augusto Sciarretta and his entire family at this difficult time. My deepest condolences to all his friends and to the members of La Plata Rugby”, the Mayor of the city, Julio Garro, said on social media.

