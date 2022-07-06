The 10 best foods to eat in summer

By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 12:13
Image - yothin sanchai/shutterstock
Watermelon is one of the most hydrating fruits (as its name would suggest) and therefore perfect to eat in summer. It’s delicious as it is, or you can even spruce it up by serving it with a squeeze of fresh lime, sea salt and fresh mint.
PS: if you dry out your watermelon in the oven and marinade it in this marinade, you can even get it taste a bit like a tuna steak. A great option for a light summer evening meal.
In Catalonia, you can find beef steak tomatoes which taste incredible sliced and drizzled with olive oil and salt. But really, any type of tomato is great for summer. Blend into gazpacho or dice up into a salsa and enjoy.
Misleadingly, the Santa Claus melon is a Spanish melon widely grown in La Mancha and Murcia during summer and springtime. Their green-white fruit is sweet and succulent and perfect for a summer snack.
Yoghurt is not only a delicious option to have with fruit for breakfast (you can even freeze it as a healthy alternative to ice cream), but the probiotic cultures found in many brands are good for your gut health, so can you be your happiest and healthiest self this summer.
Rich in nutrients and dense in iron, leafy greens such as spinach and kale are a good food to eat in summer and help combat dehydration (but make sure you’re still drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day as well!). Toss them in a salad or cook them down in an aromatic curry.
Ok, ok, we know it’s not technically a food, but who doesn’t crave a refreshing iced coffee in summertime. What could be better than sitting out on a sunny terrace or strolling along sipping a cooling caffeinated drink to keep you cool and awake?
Blackberries, blueberries, red cherries, and new cherries, any and all of the above are beautiful in summer. Have them frozen in smoothies or over breakfast cereals and desserts.
Apricots are in season in Spain between May and August. Although they are often imported from Latin America throughout the rest of the year, there is something so quintessentially summery about plucking the fruit from the trees yourself and enjoying delicious apricots full of fabulous flavour.
Rich in Omega3 and a staple of the Mediterranean diet in Spain, Salmon is a hearty and healthy food to eat this summer, as well as being a great source of protein. Sample some salmon in one of Spain’s coastal areas if you get the chance, where it’s likely to be the freshest.
There’s a reason Oprah has her own avocado orchard, and it’s not because avocados are overrated. This fruit is a natural anti-inflammatory and a healthy source of monounsaturated fat, folate and fibre. Studies have even shown that they reduce visceral fat in women if eaten regularly. Mash into a well-seasoned guacamole dip or spread on toast like the influencers do; avocado is perfect for summer.
