By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 16:07

No progress on UK Spain driving licences as negotiations continue Image Yau Ming Low / Shtterstock.com

The UK’s ambassador to Spain has said there is no progress on the UK driving licences in Spain, but that negotiations are still continuing.

Tweeting an update on Friday, July 8, Hugh Elliot the Ambassador said that progress is slow and the two parties were still trying to work through the technicalities on any agreement.

Our latest update on driving licence negotiations is below 👇. Getting those affected back on the road remains our top priority. pic.twitter.com/SbYSnM410x — Hugh Elliott (@HughElliottUK) July 8, 2022

He went on to add that he was very aware of the difficulties that the issue is causing for some, saying that resolving the problem remains a top priority for the Embassy.

With negotiations continuing he is hoping to have a substantive update next week however, the onset of the summer holidays could delay any progress should an agreement not be reached shortly.

No further details were provided as to what the technicalities are that are being worked through with the last substantive update suggesting that access to the Driving Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) remained a sticking point. Spain has also indicated that sufficient warning was given to those who needed to change their licences, but it is well known that some tried unsuccessfully to meet the deadline with applications or documentation rejected.

Whilst the Embassy is unable to get involved in individual cases it is known to be raising the issue with the Spanish government as part of the ongoing discussions.

The lack of news on progress will be a worry for those who are residents in Spain and have yet to exchange their UK driving licences or redo the test, with many having to resort to using public transport or relying on the goodwill of others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.