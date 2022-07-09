42-year-old man found dead in swimming pool in Jaen’s Puente de la Sierra

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 21:05

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

The dead body of a 42-year-old man was recovered from a swimming pool in the Jaen municipality of Puente de la Sierra.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a 42-year-old man was found this afternoon in the swimming pool of a house located in the Jaen municipality of Puente de la Sierra.

The emergency number reported receiving a distress call at around 12:30pm, with a person informing the operator that a man was floating in the pool of a house on Calle Acacias and that his relatives could not get him out of the water.

112 immediately mobilised an ambulance with a team of medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre to the location. They were joined by patrols from the Guardia Civil, Jaen Local Police, and an appliance from the Jaen Fire Department.

The firefighters retrieved the 42-year-old’s body from the swimming pool but it was too late for the medics to help him. He was confirmed dead at the scene. No further information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

