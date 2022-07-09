Grant Shapps announces his bid for the Conservative Party leadership

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 20:17

Image of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Credit: shapps.com

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has officially launched his bid to become the leader of the Tory party.

Grant Shapps, the current Transport Secretary, has today, Saturday, July 9, launched his official bid to become the leader of the Conservative party in Great Britain. Should he be successful then he said his plan is to end “tactical government by an often distracted centre”, according to The Sun.

Following the resignation last Thursday, July 7, of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the race is now on to see who the next leader of the Conservatives will be. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was the first minister to declare their intent to run for the vacant post yesterday, Friday, July 8. He vowed to “restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country”.

He was followed by Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman the Attorney General, and Tom Tugendhat, all of whom have thrown their hats into the ring and joined the race. There has been no mention yet of the other heavyweight potential runners, including Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, and Nadhim Zahawi, all of whom are expected to launch a campaign.

A YouGov poll suggested that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was the clear favourite among Tory party members, but earlier today he announced that he was not going to run. Rishi Sunak was made joint-favourite by the bookies earlier this week, along with Penny Mordaunt.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.