Shock as 4chan apparently cracks Hunter Biden’s phone password and leaks everything

RUMOURS circulating on social media on Sunday, July 10 suggest that 4chan, an anonymous English-language imageboard website, has apparently cracked Hunter Biden’s iPhone backup password and has begun leaking everything on the site.

Senior Editor of Human Events, Jack Posobiec – who recently paid tribute to Dr Zelenko following his death – revealed that “4chan has already created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and are now seeding them.”

He continued: “That means even if 4chan gets shut down the copies will still be out there.”

4chan has already created torrents for the Hunter Biden iPhone and iCloud backups and are now seeding them. That means even if 4chan gets shut down the copies will still be out there — Generalissimo Poso 🇱🇰 (@JackPosobiec) July 10, 2022

One person on Twitter wrote that there is “over 450Gb of data from the 4chan hack of Hunter Biden’s iCloud account INCLUDING President Joe Biden’s private phone numbers!”

UPDATE: There Is Over 450GB Of Data From The 4CHAN Hack Of #HunterBiden's iCloud Account INCLUDING President @JoeBiden's Private Phone Numbers! pic.twitter.com/iNKsHpF3Gy — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) July 10, 2022

A report from dailyveracity.com has suggested that the person responsible for the leak has been threatened by the Biden administration.

“I was told Hunter had sexual relationships with a lot of people in the so-called “elite” and families are ashamed,’ the anonymous person told the website.

Unverified videos and photos have already started making the rounds on Twitter.

One person shared pictures of Hunter apparently smoking drugs.

“On Hunter Biden’s own phone…”

Another person noted: “The Hunter Biden 4chan leak looks legit, as far as I can tell without actually downloading any of the data dumps.

“This is gonna be a very, very, very big story lmao.”

The Hunter Biden 4chan leak looks legit, as far as I can tell without actually downloading any of the data dumps. This is gonna be a very, very, very big story lmao — Vito Brevis (@VitoBrevis) July 10, 2022

As previously reported, Hunter Biden’s daughters Maisy, 21 and Finnegan, 22, fled to Spain following the revelation that their father was reportedly involved in both a tax scandal and a sex scandal due to his links to a prostitution ring connected to Russia.

