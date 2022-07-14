Grow big with Care4air Andalucia

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 July 2022 • 8:15

Image - Care4air Andalucia

Specialists in light (Dimlux) and air (OptiClimate) which, when used together, create the perfect environment for various types of crops all year round, Care4air in Andalucia is every indoor gardener’s best friend!

Located on Via Centro Comercial Costasol in Estepona, Care4air focuses on only two high-performance products. Because their full attention is focused on only the Dimlux and OptiClimate products, the team can provide you with the best customer service and advice so that you can grow the perfect crop.

Care4air Andalucia also sells accessories from Dimlux and OptiClimate, as well as other technical products related to the grow. If dream about growing crops without all of the extra hassle and stress, you should consider going Dimlux and OptiClimate products. Combining the two products and some accessories will guarantee your crops will develop exactly how you want. The reason for this is that you can easily monitor and adjust all details including humidity level, temperature, CO2 level, night and day mode and much more.

Care4air’s new LED is particularly special and comes in 500W, 750W and 1000W. This LED has a work function for during the night where the lights turn green automatically, a NIR (near infrared) function so you will get 10-12 per cent more outcome than with a regular LED, and you can also conveniently change the spectrum by hand to the way you want it. It has more potential than a regular LED, meaning Care4air’s Dimlux 750W LED is similar to a Dimlux 1000W HPS – so imagine what the Dimlux 1000W LED can do for your grow!

Care4air have a beautiful shop in Estepona (Cancelada) where you are always welcome for a cup of coffee or to get some additional information and advice. Next to that, you are welcome to speak with the knowledgeable team and create a plan/calculation together if you are starting from scratch.

If you would like to discuss a new project or get advice from the experts, you can call Care4air on 951 12 07 57, email via [email protected] or send a message on their chat function on the website.

Opening hours: 10am until 5pm Monday to Friday

Address: Via Centro Comercial Costasol, 13, 29688 Estepona

Website: www.care4air-andalucia.es/es/