By Anna Ellis • 14 July 2022 • 13:17

More taxis on Costa Blanca's Gandia this summer and for big events. Image: ivosar/Shutterstock.com.

The taxi service in the city of Gandia will be extended for the summer season and for large-scale events.

Vicent Mascarell and Nacho Arnau, the Councillors for Tourism and Mobility, have confirmed that Gandia will extend the taxi service during the summer season and for big events.

The taxi service will be increased from 14 to 20 vehicles in the city and the offer will also be increased in municipalities close to Gandia.

During the announcement on Thursday, July 14, Vicent Mascarell said: “This is very good news. I think it was a necessity.”

“We are aware of the fact that the service was insufficient at certain times.”

“The Department of Transport and Mobility authorises those who have a taxi licence to pick up passengers on certain dates and where events of a considerable magnitude are held,” the Councillor for Mobility added.

According to the Tourism councillor, Nacho Arnau, there was a need to improve communication in Gandia and nearby municipalities.

Nacho said: “The aim, in the end, is that a tourist city needs to have a service that meets its needs.”

“It is clear that Gandia is not the same in winter as in summer and, if we have more population, we need better and more service.”

“In this way, the citizens of Gandia and visitors can enjoy a better taxi service during the summer season and during important events,” he added.