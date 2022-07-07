Gandia on the Costa Blanca one of the most sought-after cities for tourists

The capital of La Safor is in fifteenth position and is only surpassed by Benidorm. Gandia is ahead of cities such as Valencia (17th place) and Peñíscola (29th place) according to Som Gandia on Thursday, July 7.

Vincent Mascarell, the Councillor for Tourism, pleased with the result has said: “We face this tourist season with high hopes.”

“With the confidence that comes from knowing that things have been done well and with the guarantee that it will be a magnificent summer.”

“Being the first most searched city in the province and being in the Top 15 in Spain invites us to continue working to consolidate ratios that exceed the average of other destinations”.

Gandia is one of the major cities of the Valencian community.

According to the municipal register, Gandia has 81,993 inhabitants and ranks among the largest and most important cities in the province of Valencia.

Thanks to its rich past, traces of its history can be seen when taking a stroll around the town and observing the most significant and historical buildings of the city.

However, it is also an increasingly modern city which succeeds in presenting itself in an ever more attractive way as far as its cultural and historical roots are concerned, without losing any of its identity.