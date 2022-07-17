By Anna Ellis • 17 July 2022 • 14:57

Covid vaccines no longer work nor are effective after 12 months. Image: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

The effectiveness of Covid vaccines against serious diseases falls to zero and becomes negative within 12 months, according to official figures from the Netherlands.

A report published this week by the Dutch Ministry of Health explains that there is “virtually no visible protective effect” for people who have received two doses of the vaccine, according to Anguille sous Roche on Sunday, July 17.

This is because “it is now almost a year since they were vaccinated, and the protection offered by the vaccines against hospitalisation decreases over time“.

Using hospitalisation figures from 15 March to 28 June 2022, the report finds that the overall effectiveness of the two-dose and above vaccine against hospitalisation was 0 per cent.

The news comes just days after an interview on Fox News with Anthony Fauci [Top White House Advisor] where he admitted that the vaccine does not “protect overly well” against Covid.

Fauci said: “One of the things we know for sure from looking at the data is that even though the vaccine, because of the high transmissibility of this virus, does not protect overly well against infection.”

Fauci’s comments triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

One tweet read: “The vaccine is severely injuring & killing people.”

“This cannot be denied. Pfizer and the other Big Pharma giants must be held accountable.”

“Fauci & Gates need to be arrested NOW.”

The #vaccine is severely injuring & killing people. This cannot be denied. #Pfizer and the other Big Pharma giants must be held accountable. Fauci & Gates need to be arrested NOW. — Aaron Niswander 🦅🇺🇲 (@dnis301993) July 12, 2022

One posted: “Just found this Gem! Enjoy!!”

“Direct Quote: ‘This would not be the 1st time if it happened that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse’.”

“Dr. Fauci.”

“Ya’ll know what to do ;)”

Just found this Gem!

Enjoy!! Direct Quote; "This would not be the 1st time if it happened that a vaccine that looked good in initial safety actually made people worse." Dr. Fauci. Ya'll know what to do 😉 pic.twitter.com/KqfmN5f0hV — MamaBear (@GothamAsylum604) July 9, 2022

Another added: “How many people were fired for not taking the vaccine?”

“How many people couldn’t visit their dying loved ones for not taking the vaccine?”

“They knew the vaccine was ineffective, yet they wouldn’t stop forcing it.”

“FIRE FAUCI.”

How many people were fired for not taking the vaccine? How many people couldn’t visit their dying loved ones for not taking the vaccine? They knew the vaccine was ineffective, yet they wouldn’t stop forcing it. FIRE FAUCI.https://t.co/adNPuYAgRI — Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) July 13, 2022