19 July 2022

UPDATE: 6-year-old boy dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Italy's Pisa. Image: Facebook Piccolo Mondo Parco Divertimenti

HEARTBREAKING news as the young 6-year-old from Italy’s Pisa, who had been in a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest, has died.

UPDATE 9.40 pm (July 19) – The boy, named locally as Di Lui, died late on Monday, July 18.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Pisa Public Prosecutor’s Office into the death of the 6-year-old boy who collapsed at the Piccolo Mondo amusement park in San Giuliano Terme as the result of a cardiac arrest.

The tragic incident happened at around 5 pm on Sunday, July 17.

Having gone into cardiac arrest, he was taken to the Cisanello emergency room by ambulance, however, after his condition worsened in the evening he was flown by helicopter to Meyer in Florence, where he sadly lost his young life.

The Carabinieri – who recently arrested the Mayor of Italy’s Terracina on corruption charges – are currently identifying and interviewing as people as they can that were present at the scene. While it is hoped that the autopsy will shed some light as to why the young boy had a cardiac arrest.

A statement from the Piccolo Mondo amusement park read: “The entire staff of the Piccolo Mondo amusement park stands close to the family of the little boy who passed away yesterday.

“We have no words to describe how we feel, aware that we have done everything we could, we still cannot find peace for what has happened, a tragic event that should never happen, especially to a child, those children to whom we have been dedicating our time for generations to try to bring smiles.

“Today is a sad day for all of us, and we can only imagine for the family of the little one to whom our embrace, our sympathy and our deepest condolences go.”

The news of the 6-year-old’s death follows the heartbreaking death of another youngster who also died of a cardiac arrest earlier this month.

On Saturday, July 9, an 11-year-old girl died after suffering a cardiac arrest on a beach in Pléneuf-Val-André, France.

The tragic incident happened at around 4.30 pm while beach users of Val-André enjoyed the first Saturday of the summer holidays in France.

The young girl collapsed in the water and immediately went into cardiorespiratory arrest. It was the 11-year-old’s father who pulled her out of the water.

ORIGINAL 5.17 pm (July 18) – Shocking news coming out of Italy on Monday, July 18 reveals that a 6-year-old boy has been placed in a coma after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending an amusement park in Pisa, Italy.

The young boy was with his parents at the amusement park in San Giuliano Terme (Pisa) on Sunday, July 17 when he went into cardiac arrest.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene and the young boy was transported to Cisanello hospital (Pisa) in critical condition.

However, his condition worsened after he was intubated so the decision was made by doctors to have him transferred by helicopter to Meyer paediatric hospital in Florence where he remains in a coma.

The tragic incident happened at around 5 pm when the 6-year-old reportedly fell unconscious by the side of the pool.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, staff at the facility were performing CPR and had used the facility’s defibrillator in order to try to save the young boy’s life.

The heartbreaking situation in Pisa follows the tragic news from Taormina, Messina, Italy where four-year-old Domenico Bandieramonte died after suffering three cardiac arrests after allegedly contracting a killer bacteria while in hospital.

The tragic death of Domenico Bandieramonte, who allegedly died after contracting Enterococcus Faecalis in hospital on Sunday, July 10, is currently being probed by the Messina Prosecutor’s Office.

