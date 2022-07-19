BREAKING: One dead and four injured in Paris shisha bar shooting incident Close
American pharmacy Walgreens facing massive online boycott after controversial “religious” incidents

By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 12:25

American pharmacy Walgreens facing massive online boycott after controversial "religious" incident Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

American pharmacy company Walgreens is facing a massive boycott on Twitter after one of their clerks refused to sell condoms to a married couple.

The boycott on the American pharmacy Walgreens  came just days after another “religious” worker also refused to sell birth control to a woman.

Walgreens has since apologised for the incidents, but states that its police allows its workers to refuse a sale if they have a moral objection to it, whether it be for religious reasons or not.

The news has sparked an international boycott on Twitter, which has seen over 40,000 tweets using the hashtag #boycottwalgreens.

One user tweeted:

“What? If I have a medication prescribed by my physician, your pharmacist can refuse to fill it because he/she is morally opposed? What if he/she is the only pharmacist on duty? I now am morally opposed to ever stepping into Walgreens again. #BoycottWalgreens”, in response to a tweet from Walgreens that read:

“Our policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection. At the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient’s needs in a timely manner.”

The news of the boycott on American pharmacy Walgreens follows reports of American supermarket chain Publix refusing to administer the Covid vaccine to children under the age of five.

