American pharmacy Walgreens facing massive online boycott after controversial “religious” incidents

American pharmacy Walgreens facing massive online boycott after controversial "religious" incident Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

American pharmacy company Walgreens is facing a massive boycott on Twitter after one of their clerks refused to sell condoms to a married couple.

The boycott on the American pharmacy Walgreens came just days after another “religious” worker also refused to sell birth control to a woman.

Walgreens has since apologised for the incidents, but states that its police allows its workers to refuse a sale if they have a moral objection to it, whether it be for religious reasons or not.

The news has sparked an international boycott on Twitter, which has seen over 40,000 tweets using the hashtag #boycottwalgreens.

One user tweeted:

“What? If I have a medication prescribed by my physician, your pharmacist can refuse to fill it because he/she is morally opposed? What if he/she is the only pharmacist on duty? I now am morally opposed to ever stepping into Walgreens again. #BoycottWalgreens”, in response to a tweet from Walgreens that read:

“Our policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection. At the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient’s needs in a timely manner.”

What? If I have a medication prescribed by my physician, your pharmacist can refuse to fill it because he/she is morally opposed? What if he/she is the only pharmacist on duty? I now am morally opposed to ever stepping into Walgreens again. #BoycottWalgreens https://t.co/kXydEgI9eX — 💙GrandmaG (“OverEducated, UnderLoved” LadyLawyer) (@AttorneyGrandma) July 19, 2022

#BoycottWalgreens is trending because Democrats can’t get a prescription filled?! Well, enjoy that hypocritical pity party you’re having. You thought it was fine when pharmacists refused to fill alternative medicines for covid for SICK people. We don’t care. — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) July 18, 2022

Shit, I'm a Conservative & pissed at Walgreens. I prefer birth control WAY over abortion. #BoycottWalgreens — Wool Chuckerly (@TaveresQuixote) July 19, 2022

I can’t believe @Walgreens really wants the smoke. I will happily #BoycottWalgreens for regressive nonsense. Cashiers ringing condoms, pharmacists not filling BC and data mining ppl who take pregnancy tests to out them as pregnant? Message received! https://t.co/wc5P9CjbT1 — 🇺🇦💎🙌🏽INFYNYTY (@enfynyty) July 19, 2022

#BoycottWalgreens is trending because they're refusing to sell customers birth control. I will leave this here for a chuckle. But seriously, @Walgreens. WTH? pic.twitter.com/3lyl4ylCZn — Thomas Grant Bruso (@thomgrantbruso) July 19, 2022

Evidently Walgreens has allowed this to happen in various stores for years. This is nothing new and Walgreens needs to change it's policy or face a boycott #BoycottWalgreens — gracechurch64 (@gracechurch64) July 19, 2022

#WAKEUPCLT #BOYCOTTWALGREENS trending after customers say employees are refusing to sale condone and birth control bc of “moral objections” What are your thoughts this AM? Do you support the boycott? #wcnc — Ruby Durham (@RubyElizDurham) July 19, 2022

as someone who works at walgreens, we’ve always had the right to refuse any sale we feel uncomfortable with so this is not a new thing. however i don’t think they intended on employees refusing sales of condoms and plan b. #BoycottWalgreens — mσrgαn ⁷ ³⁵| rip naya (@baeunbin) July 19, 2022

The news of the boycott on American pharmacy Walgreens follows reports of American supermarket chain Publix refusing to administer the Covid vaccine to children under the age of five.

