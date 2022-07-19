By Matthew Roscoe • 19 July 2022 • 15:59

WATCH: New footage emerges of Russian X-59MK2 missile strike on Zatoka bridge, Odessa. Image: Twitter @Ekateri13494154

NEW video footage has begun circulating on social media showing the bombing of the Zatoka bridge in the Odessa region on Monday, July 18.

Videos appeared on Tuesday, July 19, reportedly showing multiple angles of the strike on the Zatoka bridge, which has been targetted several times by Putin’s army since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Twitter user @mdfzeh wrote: “Didn’t upload because I thought it was the old strike on the Zatoka bridge in Odessa, apparently it’s a new one. So here is the pov of X-59MK2 missile striking the bridge.”

Didn't upload because I thought it was the old strike on the Zatoka bridge in Odessa, apparently it's a new one. So here is the pov of X-59MK2 missile striking the bridge. pic.twitter.com/XYstcdHzLQ — Ghost of Zepo (@mdfzeh) July 19, 2022

“Video of the Russian rocket attack on the bridge in Zatoka, Odessa region. 18.07.2022,” another person wrote.

Another angle shows more of the explosion.

As noted, the missile attack on the bridge was launched on Monday, July 18.

One person said the video on Twitter.

“Odessa 🇺🇦 was subjected to rocket attacks.3 missiles flew around the city, one of the missiles hit the bridge near the village of Zatoka,” they said.

Odessa 🇺🇦 was subjected to rocket attacks.3 missiles flew around the city, one of the missiles hit the bridge near the village of Zatoka#Odessa #Ukrainian #WarInUkraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/eM0Ymzj0QC — Катерина (@Ekateri13494154) July 18, 2022

The new video footage comes after video footage emerged of two Russian Tu-160 bombers carrying out a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry spoke of its Tu-260 bombers flight over the Barents Sea stating:

“Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. Fighter escorts were provided by crews of MiG-31 aircraft of the Northern Fleet Air Force and Air Defence Association,” the ministry specified.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram