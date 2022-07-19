By Joshua Manning • 19 July 2022 • 17:45

WATCH: ISIS militants in Mali shoot down drone of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group Credit: Twitter @war_noir

ISIS militants in Mali reportedly shot down a drone that belonged to Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, on Saturday July, 16.

Footage of Russia’s Wagner Group’s drone that was allegedly shot down by ISIS militants in Mali was shared on Twitter:

“The Islamic State (ISIS) reports that on Saturday, ISIS militants near a village in Mali🇲🇱 shot down a Russian🇷🇺 “Orlan” reconnaissance drone which had belonged to the mercenary “Wagner Group” of Russia🇷🇺.”

“British🇬🇧 intelligence says Wagner🇷🇺 is playing a major role in Ukraine,”

Another user shared footage of the incident stating:

“#Mali 🇲🇱: #ISIS – Wilayah #Sahel militants have shot down a #Russian Orlan-10 UAV belonging #Wagner PMC in #Menaka.”

“Militants are armed with a PKM machine gun, two AKM rifles and a Romanian PM md. 63/90 AK rifle (the wire side-folding stock seems to be locally-installed).”

#Mali 🇲🇱: #ISIS – Wilayah #Sahel militants have shot down a #Russian Orlan-10 UAV belonging #Wagner PMC in #Menaka. Militants are armed with a PKM machine gun, two AKM rifles and a Romanian PM md. 63/90 AK rifle (the wire side-folding stock seems to be locally-installed). pic.twitter.com/vATmzU1mMb — War Noir (@war_noir) July 18, 2022

Russia’s Wagner Group, is a paramilitary organisation, known to be a private military company that hires mercenaries, although many claim it to be a private army of Russian President Putin. The group does not “officially” exist.

Wagner Group, arrived in Africa’s Mali in 2021, after striking a deal with the nation’s new military rulers.

The news follows reports of Wagner Group mercenaries being forced to fight on the front line in Ukraine after Russia suffered heavy losses in recent weeks.

