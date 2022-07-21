By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 16:53

Tributes pour in following death of Batman comic book writer Alan Grant Credit: Twitter @christiansager

Alan Grant, a Scottish comic book writer best known for his work on Batman comics, has passed away aged 73, as reported on Thursday July 21.

Alan Grant, the beloved Batman comic book writer’s death was announced by his wife on Facebook.

The writer was most known for his work at DC Comics during the 1980s and early 2000s

During this time he co-created multiple Batman villains, including Anarky, Ventriloquist and Victor Zsast, illustrated by Norm Breyfogle.

He also gave a different origin to beloved DC character Lobo in a miniseries entitled “Lobo: The Last Czarnian.”

He also played a vital role in the success of the historic science fiction anthology magazine “2000 AD”, with his work on the cult favourite Judge Dredd, published by IPC Magazines, later passing to Rebellion Developments, since 1977.

Alan Grant’s contemporaries included artists of great renown such as Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, Carlos Ezquerra, John Higgins, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Peter Milligan and Dave Gibbons.

Tributes have poured in on Twitter following the announcement of Alan Grant’s death:

Alan Grant was on Batman when I was first seriously reading comics. This one hurts. https://t.co/FX40ow7Rpo — 🇦🇷 Taylor Esposito, Ghost Glyph Studios,letterer (@TaylorEspo) July 21, 2022

Rest in peace to Alan Grant, one half of my fav creator duo on Batman pic.twitter.com/4HYKaFd9sP — Retro 🇭🇹 (@retro_1999) July 21, 2022

RIP Alan Grant, the prolific comic book author who worked on JUDGE DREDD and BATMAN, creating several of the latter's better-known villainshttps://t.co/HQpEHRPRcj pic.twitter.com/gqZFa5H9ZF — Werthead (@Werthead) July 21, 2022

Very sorry to hear of Alan Grant's passing. I grew up with his Batman and his introduction of Anarky changed what I thought I knew about comics. These blew my 12 year old mind. pic.twitter.com/qpdNKGoPWf — Christian Sager (@christiansager) July 21, 2022

Dredd , Strontium Dog, Robo Hunter, Batman all such a big part of my teens. I will miss the wry Scots humour that my dad loved so. RIP Alan Grant. https://t.co/CrNAULAnJT — Jason Cumming (@BK2K) July 21, 2022

#RIP Alan Grant. A writer.

He gave us Strontium Dog and some of the best Judge Dredd stories. https://t.co/0KgiYnayJI — Sasha Simic (@sashasimic) July 21, 2022

Whoa this is news I wasn't expecting to wake to today. Rest in peace Alan Grant — regularJim (@JamesQPurcell) July 21, 2022

Alan Grant is one of the best Batman writers, writing one of the best Batman comics of all time in a single issue, helped develop Tim Drake into the character we love today, created some iconic villains, and had 3 runs in the Batman character

Rip to Alan Grant pic.twitter.com/A3XR0eNRNj — Slippin' Ngihty (@BatmanShiII) July 21, 2022

Ah, bugger. RIP big guy. What an absolute legend. He will be sorely missed. — Mosh (@Mosh) July 21, 2022

RIP Alan Grant. — CM Mike 🇨🇦 (@WTFisHalonCon) July 21, 2022

The news of the death of beloved Batman comic book writer Alan Grant follows the death of Tim Sale, an Eisner Award-winning comic book artist famed for his work on the Batman adventures, who passed away aged 66.

