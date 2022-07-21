Tributes pour in following death of Batman comic book writer Alan Grant

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's Ministry of Justice files suit to liquidate Moscow's Jewish Agency Close
By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 16:53

Alan Grant, a Scottish comic book writer best known for his work on Batman comics, has passed away aged 73, as reported on Thursday July 21.

Alan Grant, the beloved Batman comic book writer’s death was announced by his wife on Facebook.

The writer was most known for his work at DC Comics during the 1980s and early 2000s

During this time he co-created multiple Batman villains, including Anarky, Ventriloquist and Victor Zsast, illustrated by Norm Breyfogle.

He also gave a different origin to beloved DC character Lobo in a miniseries entitled “Lobo: The Last Czarnian.”

He also played a vital role in the success of the historic science fiction anthology magazine “2000 AD”, with his work on the cult favourite Judge Dredd, published by IPC Magazines, later passing to Rebellion Developments, since 1977.

Alan Grant’s contemporaries included artists of great renown such as Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, Carlos Ezquerra, John Higgins, John Wagner, Pat Mills, Peter Milligan and Dave Gibbons.

Tributes have poured in on Twitter following the announcement of Alan Grant's death:

The news of the death of beloved Batman comic book writer Alan Grant follows the death of Tim Sale, an Eisner Award-winning comic book artist famed for his work on the Batman adventures, who passed away aged 66.

