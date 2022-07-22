By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 15:48

Moldova demands withdrawal of Russian troops in Transnistria after plans to join Russia Credit:s_oleg/Shutterstock.com

Moldova’s authorities have banned Russia’s troops stationed in Transnistria from passing through their territory, after the breakaway state spoke of plains to join Russia, as reported on Friday, July 22.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry spoke on the withdrawal of Russia’s troops from Transnistria, stating that “the officers of the so-called operational group of the Russian forces, a formation illegally stationed on Moldovan territory and violating the status of neutrality, were not allowed to enter the territory of Moldova”.

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

“The rotation of forces of the Russian contingent took place according to the mechanism established to avoid risks and ensure the coordinated movement of personnel,” the ministry clarified in a statement.

The news was quick to break on Twitter, with many commenting on the matter:

#Moldova has a good chance to close the issue of the separatists supported by #Russia once and for all – to restore the Constitutional order with the help of #Ukraine. But will they dare? Most likely not. #Transnistria — Denys Kolesnyk (@denkolesnyk) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @denkolesnyk

Seems rude to put your troops in someone else’s country without permission — Slava Ukraini (@HeroyamSlava22) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @HeroyamSlava22 @officejjsmart

Transnistria has announced its intention to join Russia, but Putinʼs spokesman knows nothing about it. The authorities of Moldova also reacted https://t.co/w7LtisFFFe #UkrainianConflict — 🇺🇦🐱🖤🕊️ VAXXED THO 🏳️‍🌈🖤🐱🇺🇦 (@rogue_corq) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @rogue_corq

#CierreEscolarVictorioso

⚡️El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Transnistria, Ignatiev, dijo que la república tiene como objetivo unirse a Rusia de acuerdo con los resultados del referéndum del 2006. — Chavista0101 (@Chavista0101) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter [email protected]

The news of Moldova demanding the withdrawal of Russia’s troops follows reports of the President of the Republic of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, proposing signing security guarantees with Moldova, with Russia acting as a mediator, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

He stated: “Those who want the withdrawal of peacekeeping forces think about war? Although everyone is talking about peace.”

