By Guest Writer • 22 July 2022 • 13:27

One of the Cuyna ghost kitchen interiors Credit: Cuyna Instagram

THREE Spaniards involved in the food delivery sector founded Cuyna in 2020 which now owns a number of ghost (or dark) kitchens throughout Spain.

Their concept was clear and was to make it possible to create a way for new and established brands to access more markets quickly and economically without compromising the quality of their product.

By opening these kitchens across the country, they were in a position to offer existing and new business the opportunity to expand by moving into ready built kitchens (a bit like serviced office spaces) where everything was available including Apps for delivery.

They now have 55 specially designed kitchens across Spain which even include space for delivery personnel and are looking to not only increase the number of outlets here but also to expand to Italy and Portugal.

They have obtained two types of funding, firstly to allow them to invest in staffing and digital technology which is absolutely essential to ensure that those using their services remain at the cutting edge of their markets.

In addition, thanks to a funding campaign on crowdcube, individuals can invest in the company from as little as €12.

Secondly, they need access to properties, often in industrial parks, in order to continue with their expansion.

The concept really works for smaller restaurants and chefs who are making a name for themselves but can’t offer a delivery service from their own premises and want to expand to new areas without the cost of setting up a stand-alone restaurant or kitchen.

Home-delivery really took off during the pandemic and appears to be here to stay, so Cuyna fits into a niche market to the benefit of the hospitality industry and consumers.

