Elias Bendodo, the acting Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior for Andalucia said this Friday, July 22, that initial investigations into last week’s Sierra de Mijas fire, and the one in Sevilla’s Aznalcollar, were both started intentionally.

Although the report of the Forest Fire Investigation Brigade (BIFF) of the Infoca Plan had not been completed, this past Thursday, July 21, Carmen Crespo, the acting Minister of Agriculture, “requested the Government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez, with the collaboration of the State Security Forces and Bodies to urgently intensify surveillance in the areas”, detailed Mr Bendodo.

He continued: “The State Security Forces and Bodies, the Infoca, the attached Police Unit, and the Seprona, are already acting to clarify the facts and arrest the persons responsible in the event that it is confirmed that they were provoked. for the damage they have caused to the ecosystem of Andalucia”, adding that he hoped the final conclusive report would be presented as soon as possible.

Bendodo assured that “a complicated summer” is expected with fires, and that the high temperatures “complicate the situation”. For the remainder of July and in August “there will be more outbreaks of fires either due to imprudence, accident, or provocation, so both the Infoca and the GREA are active 24 hours a day”.

“We are prepared for all fires and we managed to stabilise them in record time and prevent them from escalating in the first few hours”, said Bendodo, who pointed out that at this time in Andalusia “we do not have any active fires, but we are on alert”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

