By Chris King • 23 July 2022 • 0:05
Image of Sierra de Mijas fire.
Credit: Ben Euesden/Euro Weekly News
Elias Bendodo, the acting Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior for Andalucia said this Friday, July 22, that initial investigations into last week’s Sierra de Mijas fire, and the one in Sevilla’s Aznalcollar, were both started intentionally.
Although the report of the Forest Fire Investigation Brigade (BIFF) of the Infoca Plan had not been completed, this past Thursday, July 21, Carmen Crespo, the acting Minister of Agriculture, “requested the Government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez, with the collaboration of the State Security Forces and Bodies to urgently intensify surveillance in the areas”, detailed Mr Bendodo.
Bendodo assured that “a complicated summer” is expected with fires, and that the high temperatures “complicate the situation”. For the remainder of July and in August “there will be more outbreaks of fires either due to imprudence, accident, or provocation, so both the Infoca and the GREA are active 24 hours a day”.
“We are prepared for all fires and we managed to stabilise them in record time and prevent them from escalating in the first few hours”, said Bendodo, who pointed out that at this time in Andalusia “we do not have any active fires, but we are on alert”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.