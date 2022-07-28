By Chris King • 28 July 2022 • 21:03

Arsenal and Northern Ireland football legend passes away aged 80

Terry Neill, the legendary former Arsenal and Northern Ireland footballer has passed away at the age of 80.

Terry Neill, the former Arsenal and Northern Ireland international footballer has passed away at the age of 80. He still holds the record of being the Gunners’ youngest captain at the age of 20. Terry also managed the North London club from 1976 until 1983, again, as their youngest-ever manager, replacing Bertie Mee at the age of 34.

During his career, Terry appeared in more than 270 matches in the centre of the Highbury defence. He arrived at Arsenal in 1959 from Bangor, with the club paying a transfer fee of £2,500. It was not long before he broke into the Northern Ireland squad, where he later became player-manager.

Arsenal reached three consecutive FA Cup finals in 1978, 1979, and 1980, with the great man as their manager, along with a European final. His team won the 1979 final against Manchester United.

In a tribute to their former captain and manager, the Gunners tweeted @Arsenal: “Terry Neill’s status as both club captain and manager made him a major influence on 20th-century Arsenal. His fantastic contribution – and indeed his character – will always be appreciated by everyone associated with the club”.

Rest in peace, Terry Neill ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2022

Another role Terry Neill filled later on was as host of the Football Writers’ Association’s committee, who also paid their respects on Twitter @the officialfwa:

We at the FWA are saddened to hear that Terry Neill has died at the age of 80. The former Arsenal and Northern Ireland player and manager was a good friend of many of us, and for a period hosted FWA committee meeings in his London sports bar. #RIPTerry https://t.co/L0hQ7JXn8y pic.twitter.com/9NR7HLM7VA — The FWA (@theofficialfwa) July 28, 2022

One of the stars of Arsenal’s 1979 FA Cup victory was another legend, Liam Brady. “I feel very sad. We were together for the 40th reunion of the 79 Cup Final three years ago and it was great to have everybody together again”, he tweeted.

“Three Cup Finals on the trot was some achievement back in the day. Terry and Don Howe took us there. I’m sure they’ll enjoy being together again”, added the 1979 final’s Man of the Match.



