By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 16:24

Ontario hospital tragedy as three doctors die within days of each other. Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com

Trillium Health Partners (THP) is a hospital system which serves Mississauga and western Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario.

THP announced the sad news on their Twitter page on Wednesday, July 28, in a post that read: “It is with deep sadness that THP mourns the loss of three of our physicians who recently passed away.”

“Dr. Jakub Sawicki, Dr. Stephen McKenzie and Dr. Lorne Segall were respected physicians who dedicated their lives to caring for their patients and community.”

“The rumour circulating on social media is simply not true. Their passings were not related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We ask you to please respect their families’ privacy during this difficult time.”

Patients and other hospital trusts were quick to respond to the tragic news.

One posted: “Dr. Lorne Segall is a man I hold in very high regard. He removed a baseball-sized tumour from my thyroid 10 yrs ago + was a positive force through my cancer.”

“I’m thinking of his family tonight and am so very sorry for their loss. Please know how grateful I am for everything he was.”

While Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre posted: “From all of us at Sunnybrook, please accept our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences.”

“Dr. Jakub Sawicki, Dr. Stephen McKenzie, Dr. Lorne Segall, and their commitment to health care and the health of their communities will always be remembered.”

