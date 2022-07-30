Almost 2,000 flights scheduled for Malaga-Costa del Sol airport this weekend

By Chris King • 30 July 2022 • 3:25

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

The Malaga-Costa del Sol airport is almost back to pre-pandemic levels with almost 2,000 flights scheduled this weekend.

A total of 1,937 flights are scheduled to fly in and out of the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport from this Friday, July 29, to Monday, August 1. These dates coincide with one of the busiest weekends historically for the facility. Of this total, 1,564 (80.74 per cent) are international flights, with 373 nationals.

According to data that Europa Press has had access to, the day with the highest number of operations (landings and takeoffs) is Friday 29, with 498. This is followed by Saturday, July 30 with 497. On Sunday, July 31, 484 flights are expected, while on Monday, August 1, a total of 458 flights will pass through the Malaga facilities.

The busiest day with international operations is Saturday, July 30, with 423; followed by Friday, July 29, with 396 landings and takeoffs; on Sunday, July 31, there will be 390, while Monday, August 1, will be the day with fewer estimated departures and arrivals, forecasting 355, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Of the 373 domestic flights during these four days, they are divided into 103 on Monday, August 1; followed by 102 on Friday, July 29; 94 scheduled for Sunday, July 31, and 74 and Saturday, July 30 being the day with the fewest landings and takeoffs from domestic sources.

These data reveal that Malaga’s infrastructure is close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, with 94.2 per cent of traffic for the equivalent weekend of 2019, which corresponded to July 26, 27, 28, and 29.

During those same dates three years ago, the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport registered 2,054 operations, which is 117 flights more, compared to this weekend. That weekend registered the facility’s historical maximum.

Around 50 flight companies connect with the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport this summer from four continents and 142 destinations. These airlines link the capital of the Costa del Sol with 123 cities and 33 countries, via 255 routes.

The Malaga-Costa del Sol airport went from managing the highest traffic in its history in 2019 to staying at the minimum known in these facilities in just weeks due to COVID-19. It went from facilitating the mobility of 20 million people a year to focusing on essential and exceptional repatriation and health operations and, subsequently, gradually found itself adjusting to traffic demand once again.

Thanks to today’s connectivity, aircraft departing Malaga can reach any point in Europe in less than three hours. The facility also connects with points further away, including Africa, North America (Canada), and parts of Asia/Pacific. In fact, this summer they have already resumed their Qatar Airways routes, to Doha; Etihad Airways, to Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait Airways, to Kuwait.

___________________________________________________________

