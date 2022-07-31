Torrevieja (Alicante) Animal Shelter saga continues as reader confirms conditions there

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 19:26

TORREVIEJA SHELTER: Cares for more than 70 cats and kittens Photo credit: CC/Aka

SUE PEARCE recently fostered a kitten from Torrevieja’s Municipal Animal Shelter.

While she had only praise for the volunteers, she was less than impressed by the conditions there.

The shelter appeared to be woefully underfunded, she said.

Having told readers about Sue’s experience, the Euro Weekly News decided to contact the town hall, something more easily said than done.

After repeatedly failing to get past the town hall switchboard, we rang the Animal Shelter where the young Spanish lady who answered the phone explained that she could not supply the information we required.

She did give us a phone number – plus a first name – and we spoke to someone from Animal Protection, who said he would arrange for the councillor to call us.

He also maintained that the town hall allocates more per head on the shelter’s animals than many other municipalities.

In the meantime, we heard from a reader who confirmed everything that Sue had told us.

The town hall sends cleaners carrying out Community Service who show little enthusiasm for the job

“Volunteers supply cleaning products, brushes, pans, mop heads and buckets, everything,” she said, while asking us not to name her. “Litter trays, feeding and water bowls, rubber gloves to prevent cross-infection while cleaning cages.”

Although the town hall pays for spaying and vet visit, volunteers often pay for follow-up medication

“Luckily people have been generous with donating things and money,” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.