Tragedy as 38-year-old Spanish reporter dies after suffering a long illness

By Anna Ellis • 31 July 2022 • 17:49
Monica Domínguez, reporter for 'Viajeros Cuatro', dies at 38 years of age in Ponferrada, Spain. Image: Mónica Domínguez/Instagram
The presenter had been suffering from an illness for some time, the details of which are unknown, but which ended her life on Saturday, 30 July 2022.
Viajeros Cuatro announced the sad news in a Twitter post on Sunday, July 31, that simply read: “Farewell, Monica. We will never forget you 🖤.”
“A big hug to the family.”
One colleague posted: “I am in shock. My friend has passed away @MoonDominguez and I just want to give all my support to her family.”
“A wonderful professional and a fantastic partner. ❤️”
Another colleague of Monica Domínguez, Carme Chaparro, also wanted to say goodbye to her by posting a photo of her on Instagram, accompanied by a post that read: “This eternal smile has just died, one of the most loving, kind and transparent people I have met in this profession in which nothing is what it seems.”
“Monica said goodbye last night. You will remember her from many programmes, the last one, ‘Viajeros Cuatro’.”
“I met her on ‘Cuatro al día’ and she was the light that illuminated the newsroom.”
“I know people always say nice things about those who have gone, but she deserves them all. She was such a good person, so much… Dear Monica Domínguez, you haven’t gone, because you will always be with us.
“Continue to love us wherever you are.
