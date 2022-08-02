By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 14:25

WATCH: Anti-Pelosi protests in Taiwan ahead of US visit Credit: Twitter @Ivan_8848

Anti-Pelosi protests are taking place in Taiwan ahead of the US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the nation, as reported on Tuesday, August 2.

Reports of anti-Pelosi protests taking place in Taiwan ahead of the US visit began to circulate on social media, with one Twitter user posting:

“Protests in #Taiwan against the visit of Speaker Pelosi are gaining momentum. The chairman of the New Taiwan Party said that Pelosi will turn Taiwan into fire and water & called on people to protest at the Grand Hyatt hotel, where she is expected to stay.#Taiwanchina”

Protests in #Taiwan against the visit of Speaker Pelosi are gaining momentum. The chairman of the New Taiwan Party said that Pelosi will turn Taiwan into fire and water & called on people to protest at the Grand Hyatt hotel, where she is expected to stay.#Taiwanchina pic.twitter.com/bbx6uZ8IYH — Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) August 2, 2022

Credit: IndoPac_Info

Anti-Pelosi rally in Taiwan pic.twitter.com/IusCKdiGR6 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Ivan_8848

The rising tensions between the US, China and Taiwan, come after Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, enraged China after deciding to stage a US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

However, many politicians were concerned, once the news of the visit spread, that if the US did not send Pelosi, it would look like the nation had backed down in front of China.

Serving as speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician who previously served in the same role from 2007 to 2011.

Born in 1940, 82-year-old Pelosi is the only woman to have served in the role.

China has since vowed the US will pay the price for the potential recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign state, as US surveillance planes have reportedly taken to the skies in Taiwan.

Videos of Chinese military vehicles and equipment, including DF-16 ballistic missiles, driving on the beaches and roads of the Fujian province, in close proximity to Taiwan, have also emerged.

In addition a “Get ready for war!” message was posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan, as reported on Friday, July 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.