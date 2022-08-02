What to do if you purse is lost or stolen in Spain

By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 August 2022 • 10:07

Image - fizkes/shutterstock

SPAIN is one of the most popular countries on earth both to move to and to visit- and for good reason. Excellent food, stunning sights and amazing weather are part of life and travel in this beautiful country. However, like everywhere on earth crime is sadly a fact of life, and one of the most common types of crime in Spain is pickpocketing and handbag theft.

Having your purse or wallet stolen can be a distressing and inconvenient experience. That´s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to not only what to do if your purse is either lost or stolen in Spain but also how to try avoid pickpocketing while abroad.

How to avoid being robbed in Spain

Did you know that pickpocketing is the most common crime in the world?

Busy streets, plenty of sights and sounds to easily distract us, and some pretty sophisticated tactics on the part of thieves all mean it is particularly easy to fall prey to pickpockets while in Spain.

Here are some simple tips to avoid this happening, however:

Keep purses, credit cards and phones in a zipped handbag rather than a pocket

Do not put valuables in a backpack that someone can easily access without you noticing

If a stranger approaches you on the street or at a cash point, keep a firm hold of your valuables before talking to anyone

Avoid being distracted while at cashpoints

Do not leave bags on the floor on the table while sitting at a cafe, keep them on your lap or a chair next to you which is tucked under the table

What to do if your purse is lost or stolen in Spain

In the event that you do lose your purse or it is stolen while you´re in Spain however, it is important to contact the right people.

If your purse is stolen:

Call the Local Police. The number to access all emergency services in Spain is 112. The police will either come to you or ask you to come to them and file a report, which may help them to find the perpetrator and will help you for insurance purposes.

Call your insurance company. If any of the items in your bag or purse were insured, call your insurance company and report these items stolen.

Call your credit card company to cancel your cards. This will prevent anyone using them and should allow you to claim back any charges that might be made on your card.

If your phone was stolen at the same time, call your phone company and tell them. This will allow them to block your phone and prevent anyone making phone calls from it.

If your passport has been stolen and you need it to get home, contact your nearest embassy or consulate to organise alternative documentation to get you home

If you have health cards, TIE cards and driving licences in your wallet too, you will need to contact the appropriate bodies to replace those

Protecting your documents in Spain

To help make life a little easier if your purse or wallet is stolen in Spain, plan ahead and protect your most important documents ahead of time.

Follow this list of simple tips to keep your documents safe:

Make copies of your driving licence, passport, TIE card, Social Security card, and health and insurance cards and keep them at your hotel or home

Do not keep copies of your PIN number in your wallet

Do not keep all of your holiday cash in one place- your hotel will often offer a safe that you can use to store cash and other important documents

Keep copies of important numbers for your bank/insurance company at your home or hotel

With our simple list of tips, you will help to avoid having your purse or wallet stolen in Spain, and if it is then you will be able to report it to the police efficiently and replace your stolen items quickly.