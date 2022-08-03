18-year-old male dies after lifeguard tower collapses on him at Murcia beach

By Chris King • 03 August 2022 • 0:38

Image of El Mojon beach in Murcia. Credit: Google maps - Sofie Testad

An 18-year-old male died when a wooden lifeguard tower fell on top of him at a beach in the Murcia town of San Pedro del Pinatar.

An 18-year-old male lost his life on a beach in Murcia province this morning, Tuesday, August 2, when a lifeguard surveillance tower fell on top of him. According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred on El Mojon beach, in the Murcian town of San Pedro del Pinatar.

The event took place at around 2am, as a group of young people were at the beach apparently enjoying some drinks. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Guardia Civil to establish the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Around a dozen youths were at the beach at the time of the accident, and according to sources of laopinionemalaga.es, the police believe some of them climbed the wooden lifeguard’s structure and it collapsed after the base snapped. The deceased was reportedly at the rear of the tower and it fell directly on top of him.

Sources close to the case claim the youth died instantly from a blow to the head. His body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

After news of the accident spread, family members appeared at the scene, and psychologists had to be called to care for them in their moment of grief.

On the 112 website it said: “The Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 sent two ambulances, one of them a medicalised emergency unit. Its staff could only certify the death of a boy and two other affected patients were transferred to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor General University Hospital, mild, a boy and a girl, both 18 years old”.

