WATCH: Bump in the road causes multiple Vuelta a Burgos pile up

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 August 2022 • 19:43

Vuelta a Burgos - Image Twitter Teledeporte Screen Grab

A bump in the road caused a multiple pileup resulting in a number of riders going down, many of whom suffered significant injuries.

A badly planned second stage in the Vuelta a Burgos meant that as the riders started to step up the pace with around a kilometre to go, they literally hit a speed bump in the road.

The first to go down was a Jumbo Visma rider who was in the fourth at the stage. Those that were in the chase were unable to avoid the rider and also went down.

Riders further back struggled to avoid those that had fallen, resulting in a further number going down while others trying to avoid the cyclists crashed into the protection fences.

A number suffered significant tar burns but none were seriously injured.

As a result of the crash Dutchman Timo Roosen, also a Jumbo rider won the stage having managed to avoid the accident arriving alone at the Villadiego.

Timo Roosen vencedor de la segunda etapa de la Vuelta a Burgos en el accidentado final de Villadiego #VueltaBurgos Solo los tres ciclistas de Jumbo Visma que lanzaban el sprint han conseguido salvar la numerosa caída en el último kilómetro En directo: https://t.co/xA9xxNzHsc pic.twitter.com/5YrOBJ1N3U — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 3, 2022

Accidents are not common but usually involve malfunctions, weather or spectators.

An accident caused by the organiser of the event who missed the bump in the road must be a first.

