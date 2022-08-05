By Chris King • 05 August 2022 • 19:29

Image of a beach in Almeria. Credit: Google maps - Jose Martin Galvez

A 21-year-old Spanish soldier who was rushed to the ICU of a hospital in Almeria after collapsing at one of the city’s beaches has sadly passed away.

UPDATE: Friday, August 5 at 7:19pm

The 21-year-old Spanish soldier admitted to an ICU in Almeria yesterday, Thursday, August 4, has sadly passed away today, Friday, August 5, at the University Hospital of Almeria.

As reported by Diario de Almeria, the young man was discovered lying face down in the sea at a beach in Almeria city and rushed to the hospital. The cause of his collapse has not yet been divulged. He was a legionnaire who had been on leave from the King Alfonso XIII Brigade of the Spanish Legion.

Thursday, August 4 at 7:01pm

A 21-year-old Spanish soldier was rushed into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University Hospital of Almeria this afternoon, Thursday, August 4. There is little information available about the incident but it is believed the military man fell unconscious at one of the city’s beaches.

After being found lying face-down in the water, the young legionnaire was initially treated by the lifeguard that was on duty. Subsequently, medics who arrived on the scene after being alerted continued to attempt to revive the soldier.

The young man was transferred to the hospital facility in the city of Almeria, where, according to hospital sources of Diario de Almeria, the next few hours are vital to his survival. All that is known of the soldier is that he was on leave, and is attached to the King Alfonso XIII Brigade of the Legion.

