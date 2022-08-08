By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 18:10

Heartbreak as Batman stuntman Dave Lea dies after short illness. Image: Dave Lea/Facebook

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the news that popular stuntman and actor Dave Lea, who was Michael Keaton’s stunt/fight double on Batman 89 and Batman Returns, has died following a short illness.

The news of former Batman stuntman Dave Lea’s death was announced on his official Facebook page in a message that read: “It is with deep sorrow, that we announce the passing of Dave Lea on 6th August 2022 at 17:55 following a short illness.”

The message added: “He passed on surrounded by his loved ones.

“Your kind words and wishes are appreciated at this time.”

Dave Lea, who was born in London, was a stunt coordinator/action choreographer and fight coordinator.

He was also known as a trainer to the stars.

The news of Lea’s death led to a huge number of people paying tribute on social media.

“RIP Dave Lea. Davie Lea was Michael Keaton’s stunt/fight double on Batman 89 and Batman Returns. Our condolences to his family and friends. He died on August 6th,” wrote one person.

Another person wrote: “RIP to Hollywood stuntman and “stunt-Batman”, Dave Lea. So amazing as the fight double for @MichaelKeaton in “Batman” and “Batman Returns”. He helped define how the character moves by mixing several fight styles. For my money, Batman has never fought better. Rest well, sir.”

“You shall be remembered well, my friend. RIP Dave Lea from Batman, Batman Forever, Double Impact etc… He was a character but a good dude and will miss our chats,” Twitter user Big Mike wrote.

“Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Dave Lea. Dave was @MichaelKeaton’s stunt/fight double on Batman 89 & Returns. I had the privilege to speak with him several times over the years. Our condolences to his family and friends. He died on August 6th. [Paul]” Batman fan account ‘Batman-online’ wrote.

On the Batman Fandom page, it noted that David Lea was Michael Keaton’s primary fight double in Batman and Batman Returns but shared this role with Sean McCabe in the first film and with Keaton’s regular stuntman Mike Cassidy in the sequel.

Dave worked with, and trained, many of the top stars including Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Colin Farrell, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Scarlett Johansson, Eric Mabius and Ewan McGregor.

People on Facebook wrote: “I was lucky enough to call Dave a friend I am totally shocked and so saddened by this news. You were one of a kind and will never be forgotten buddy.”

While another said: “This is should a shock I have known Dave for close on 50 yrs can not believe these condolences to his family and close friends RIP my dear friend.”

“Still in shock! Thank you for the memories, the laughs & the profound advice over the years,” another wrote.

“You always knew the words those around you needed to hear. You will be very greatly missed my friend, you gave us all great wisdom, friendship & love.

“We will never forget you & I personally will never forget your friendship. Much love to all family & friends in these tragic times. Rip until we dance & fight again one day buddy.

“Dave, you were and always will be, legendary. Miss you forever Batman.”

While another person on Twitter wrote: “Sad news as we learn of the passing of Dave Lea. One of the original fight doubles for Michael Keaton in Batman Returns. He passed away on August 6th.”

