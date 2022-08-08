By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 14:25

Tragedy as 18-year-old athlete collapses and dies while helping flood victims. Image: Ronda Crawford/Facebook.

Aaron Crawford, a member of the Knott County football and wrestling teams in Kentucky USA, passed away this weekend after helping flood victims in his community.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Ronda Crawford, Aaron “Mick” Crawford’s mother, shared the news on Facebook on Sunday, August 7.

“We appreciate all the prayers that have been going up for our Mickey.”

“He had been helping flood victims for about three days and started not feeling well so he came home. We rushed him to the ICU and he’s been on the ventilator for about four days.”

“For those of you who don’t know, the doctors confirmed that we had lost him this morning. We do not know the reason and have no explanation for what happened.”

“We are looking into Organ Donation because we know that Mick had an amazing heart and would give anyone anything they asked from him. It’s what he would want.”

“If Mick could give us his final wish it would be that everyone come to know Jesus because that’s the most important thing in this world to him.”

“We love you all. Thanks again for the prayers. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”

Tributes have been pouring in. D&D Sports tweeted: “Please Pray for our Knott County family and the family of Aaron Crawford, yesterday while doing hero’s work, shovelling mud for local flood victims, Crawford was taken from us!”

“Crawford’s football & wrestling teammates, family & friends need your prayers in the worst way right now!”

