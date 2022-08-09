Price of electricity in Spain and Portugal remains static on Wednesday, August 10

By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 22:24

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, August 10, the price of electricity in Spain and Portugal remains more or less the same.

This Wednesday, August 10, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise 0.38 per cent compared to this Tuesday, August 9. Specifically, it stands at €273.90/MWh.

According to provisional data of the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand tomorrow at €144.78/MWh.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €171.68/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €122/MWh, will be between 3pm and 4pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €129.12/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated rate (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be an average of €302.56/MWh. That would be about €32/MWh more than with the compensation for customers of the regulated rate, who will subsequently pay 10.6 per cent less on average.

