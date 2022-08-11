By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 22:47

Crooke Dental Clinic celebrates ten years of success on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Crooke Dental Clinic

Crooke Dental Clinic organised a party in celebration of the ten years it has spent providing quality dental treatments to patients on the Costa del Sol.

Crooke Dental Clinic Marbella is celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer. Over the last ten years, it has offered dental solutions to more than 6,000 patients. The centre, which is part of the Crooke Group, organised a cocktail party on Friday, August 5, which brought together employees from all its clinics as well as patients and well-known faces from Marbella society.

Eduardo Crooke, the son of the founder of the first clinic and current director and owner of the group, said he was very “grateful to the people of Marbella for having placed their trust in us”.

“When we decided to open a clinic in the western part of the province, we did so with the conviction that what we were offering was top-quality, and the response and the affection of our patients, some of whom have become like family, support us,” he added.

“In these ten years we have exceeded all our expectations and we hope to be here for much longer. We have grown from having just four members of staff to having twenty. Not only this, but we are also doing our bit for health tourism, something Marbella is known for all over the world.”

The Crooke Group has been dedicated to the field of dentistry in the province of Malaga since its founder, Eduardo Crooke Martos, opened the first clinic in Malaga city in the early eighties. Over the past few years, Crooke Dental has expanded significantly, becoming a pioneer in oral rehabilitation with implants and digital dentistry and opening centres in Alicante, Campo de Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.