Two arrested with more than four kilos of cocaine in an apartment in Elda

By Rocio Flores • 12 August 2022 • 10:14

Drug raid in Elda. radoszki/Shutterstock.com

DURING a search of an apartment in Elda, the National Police found weapons and more than €20,000. Officers found four kilos of cocaine hidden in an apartment on Calle Luis Batlles close to the Plaza Comuneros de Castilla.

Two people were arrested, both Spanish nationals and 43 years old, they were charged with drug trafficking. It was the only house where a search was conducted.

According to La Opinion de Murcia, the last major drug raid in Elda took place in June when the National Police arrested two people accused of trafficking narcotic substances.

Several surveillance operations were carried out until the alleged drug deal was identified and arrested on the way to make a delivery.

Once arrested, the court issued a warrant to enter and search his home, where the agents in charge of the investigation suspected that he could hide the rest of the substances with which he was trafficking.

During the search, police found 900 grams of heroin hidden in the house, as well as the necessary tools for distribution and sale of the drugs.

The operations were carried out by the Narcotics Group of the Judicial Police of the North District Police Station of Alicante and supported by the GOR, the Operational Response Group.

A large presence of officers has not gone unnoticed by the residents in Elda.

The arrested men are being held and are set to face court tomorrow.

