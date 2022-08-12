UK car thief jailed after he was found hiding inside a cuddly teddy bear

By Rocio Flores • 12 August 2022 • 10:45

The teddy bear Dobson was found in.

JOSHUA DOBSON, 18 from Rochdale, has been jailed for car theft for nine months after being found inside a giant teddy while on the run from police.

Dobson, who had been wanted by police since May on suspicion of stealing a car and not paying for petrol, was found when the officers noticed the bear was “breathing.”

He managed to cut open and fit inside the 5ft bear when the police went to a property to look for him, as reported by the Mirror.

The details of his strange arrest were heard in court in Manchester where the officers described noticing the teddy slumped in the corner of the room and “did a double-take” when they saw that it appeared to be breathing.

In a Facebook post, Rochdale Police said: “Joshua Dobson was sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day.” His charges included theft of the Mitsubishi, valued at £8,500, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and making off from a petrol station without payment”, on 21 May.

According to court documents he was also sentenced for taking a Vauxhall Astra van without consent, theft of a toolbox and two tablets and criminal damage, incidents from 3 March.

The police jokingly remarked, “He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week” and added, “hopefully he has a bearable time inside.”

Dobson has been detained for nine months and is also banned for driving for 27 months.

