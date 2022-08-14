By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 13:18

J. K. Rowling's death threat generates a huge outpouring of support. Image: J.K Rowling/Twitter

The 57-year-old Harry Potter author received a disgusting death threat from Twitter user Meer Asif Aziz, based in Karachi, who described himself on Twitter as a ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’.

Once the awful news surrounding Salman Rushdie had been released on Friday, August 12, J.K. Rowling was quick to take to Twitter in support.

She posted: Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.

Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2022

In response to the tweet Twitter user, Meer Asif Aziz simply replied: “Don’t worry you are next,” then later deleted his account.

Natasha Loader, Health Policy Editor, responded: “The death threats against JK Rowling need to be taken much more seriously given the terrible news about Salman Rushdie.”

The death threats against JK Rowling need to be taken much more seriously given the terrible news about Salman Rushdie. — Natasha Loder (@natashaloder) August 13, 2022