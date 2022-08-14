By Anna Ellis • 14 August 2022 • 13:18
J. K. Rowling's death threat generates a huge outpouring of support. Image: J.K Rowling/Twitter
Once the awful news surrounding Salman Rushdie had been released on Friday, August 12, J.K. Rowling was quick to take to Twitter in support.
She posted: Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.
In response to the tweet Twitter user, Meer Asif Aziz simply replied: “Don’t worry you are next,” then later deleted his account.
Natasha Loader, Health Policy Editor, responded: “The death threats against JK Rowling need to be taken much more seriously given the terrible news about Salman Rushdie.”
Warner Bros also gave its support to J.K. Rowling, in a statement that read: “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling.”
“We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions.”
‘Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena”
“Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York.”
“The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”
