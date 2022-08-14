Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport exceeds two million passengers in July 2022

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 3:22

Passengers checking the boards at Malaga airport. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock

During the month of July 2022 more than two million passengers passed through Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport.

As reported on Friday, August 12, in a statement by Spanish airport operator Aena, Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport received in excess of two million passengers during the month of July. Specifically, the number was 2,064,856 passengers.

July’s total is only 7.3 per cent less than the 2,228,464 that passed through the facility in the same month of 2019. It is the first time that Malaga has exceeded two million passengers since the start of the pandemic.

This large number of travellers is based on both the dynamism of national and national traffic. The bulk of the passengers travelled on commercial connections, totalling 2,056,871. Of these, 349,984 did so with a destination or origin in a Spanish city, while 1,706,887 opted for flights abroad.

Aena highlighted the ‘particularly remarkable’ behaviour of the international market, which last July contributed 83 per cent of the activity in Malaga airport.

Passengers from the United Kingdom led the way, with a total of 567,954. Germany followed with 126,117, France with 121,252, and the Netherlands with 105,539. There was a surprising momentum in the number of visitors from other markets. These included 76,980 travellers from Italy, 42,324 from Morocco, and 20,480 from Turkey.

The total number of passengers on domestic flights also showed an increase of 19.3 per cent compared to 2019.

Malaga-Costa del Sol airport handled 15,459 flights last month, with 14,822 of them commercial. That figure is only 2.7 per cent lower than in July 2019, when 15,892 operations were recorded.

From January to July of this year, 10,230,862 passengers passed through Malaga airport, with a significant 8.4 million users on flights to or from outside Spain. This statistic makes Malaga airport the third largest Spanish airport in terms of volume, behind the facilities of Madrid and Barcelona, as reported by malagahoy.es.

