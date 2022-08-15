Privatixy Protocol – The platform ensuring Privacy and Security over your data

By EWN • 15 August 2022 • 21:48

Privatixy Protocol (PXP) is an open-source protocol emphasising decentralised technology adoption and usability. It offers privacy-preserving solutions by giving blockchain users access to alternatives to privacy-invading services. It will serve as a backbone of blockchain technology, securing transactions and communication.

If you want to express your thoughts and opinions on the Privatixy Protocol platform, you can! Privatixy has a DAO system so holders of the PXP token can vote on crucial decisions for the ecosystem’s evolution. Token holders can even suggest proposals for Privatixy Protocol.

You may wonder, why is privacy preservation important? It’s because it gives freedom to the users. Instead of their privacy being leaked and used as a means for advertising, like social media platforms often do. On the Privatixy Protocol platform, users can choose who they share their information with and for what purpose.

A look at the Privatixy Protocol (PXP)

When you enter the Privatixy Protocol ecosystem, you will be met with an array of opportunities to utilise your PXP tokens. These include; staking, governance, rewards, and Web3. Token holders will get rewarded simply for staking their tokens or providing liquidity on the DEXs where PXP is available.

Since the launch of the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, many blockchains have continued to arise, each with its special mode of operations. Privatixy Protocol offers multi-chain interoperability. It allows users to switch between multiple blockchains and utilise the advantages of each one to optimise their experience.

Privatixy Protocol will adopt Zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) in its protocol to ensure privacy, security, scalability, and simplicity. Without disclosing private information, ZKP allows one person to prove the authenticity of certain information to another party.

Web3 is used to describe the third generation of web technologies. It is the focal point behind a truly decentralised system of operations. Privatixy Protocol will integrate Web3. It will help it achieve its goal of reaching a wider audience while strengthening its data security and the privacy of its users.

Ultimately, the Privatixy Protocol ecosystem guarantees privacy preservation and security. Data breaches have led to small businesses losing out on profit, growth, and customer loyalty. It is what Privatixy Protocol wants you to avoid.

