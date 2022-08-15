By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 14:57

WATCH: Three heroic firefighters injured after tackling flat fire in Elche, Spain Credit: Twitter @BomberosDipuALC

A flat fire in Elche, Spain, has left three firefighters injured after they evacuated the building, saving the lives of those inside, as reported on Monday, August 15.

The fire in Elche, Spain was reported by the Alicante Fire Service, who took to Twitter to post footage of the incident:

“Intervention this morning in a house fire in Elche, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the facade and interior of the building, the intervention prevented further damage. Speedy recovery to the injured, among them 3 of our firefighters. #cpba #enaccion #enaccion”

Intervención esta mañana en incendio vivienda en Elche, el fuego se inicio en la segunda planta y se extendió por fachada e interior del edificio, la intervención evito mayores daños.Pronta recuperación a los heridos, entre ellos 3 de nuestros bomberos#bomberos #cpba #enaccion pic.twitter.com/ae18NYAjmm — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) August 15, 2022

The Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium stated that the fire started at 9.40 a.m. on the first floor of number 4, Avenida Puerta de Alicante, Elche.

The whole building was evacuated due to the flames spreading both along the façade and inside the building, affecting almost every single floor of the building.

None of the residents were reported to have suffered any personal injuries but three firefightesr were injured with burns as they tackled the fire.

The fire was reportedly extinguished at midday.

The news follows reports that the forest fire that started on Saturday, August 13, in Vall d’Ebo (Alicante) has burned more than 3,500 hectares and forced the eviction of about a thousand people, continuing to spread and has begun to approach homes in the municipality of Adsubia.

