By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 9:16

WATCH: Mass evacuation as huge fire in Vall d'Ebo, Alicante, rages on Credit: Twitter @BomberosDipuALC

The forest fire that started on Saturday, August 13, in Vall d’Ebo (Alicante) has burned more than 3,500 hectares and forced the eviction of about a thousand people, continuing to spread and has begun to approach homes in the municipality of Adsubia.

Speaking on the Vall d’Ebo fire, Emergency sources of the Generalitat reported on Monday, August 15, that ten houses have been evacuated from Castell de Castells, near the fire and the Guardia Civil reported that they have evacuated about seventy homes in the area throughout the night.

“So far today in the Vall D’ Ebo fire approximately 3,500 HA have been burned in a 30 km perimeter, the video shows different routes of the area. We continue to fight alongside different administrations.”

The Alicante Fire Service took to Twitter to share footage of the fire:

“We want to share images that speak clearly of the severity of the fire in Vall D’Ebo and the work of all the firefighters who are working to extinguish it. As a precaution we have evacuated a housing estate in Pego and Benirrama, Benialí and Alcalá de la Jovada.”

🔥Summary with some of the moments of yesterday in #IFValldEbo and #IFUseres.

“Lots of encouragement today💪@BomberosDipuALC, @[email protected], @UMEgob, volunteers, #BombersForestals @GVAsgise environmental agents, who have not stopped working throughout the night.”

Alicante’s Vall d’Ebo caught fire after lightning strike in the early hours on Sunday, August 14.

