By Matthew Roscoe • 14 August 2022 • 8:12

Another HUGE fire in Spain as fire ignites in Vall d'Ebo (Valencia) after reported lightning strike. Image: @GVA112/Twitter

HOURS after two huge fires were reported in the Valencian Community, another broke out in Vall d’Ebo (Valencia) as a result of a reported lightning strike.

Alicante’s Vall d’Ebo caught fire after lightning strike in the early hours on Sunday, August 14, hours after a huge wildfire broke out near Costa Blanca’s Guardamar del Segura.

Fire crews are currently still on the scene.

Around 30 firefighting units are at the scene of the blaze and three rescue helicopters and four rescue planes have been requested to join the mission.

At around 1.30 am, the Generalitat’s Central Emergency Coordination announced a Level 2 situation.

Videos and photos have emerged from the fire and have been shared on social media.

Twitter user Marcel Fahle wrote: “Seeing parts of the fire in Vall d’Ebo very clear from Dénia just now (05:45) #IFValldEbo 😢”

Another wrote: “Vall D’Ebo is burning.”

“From Orba (4:45am); bell tower of Laguar, in the background the mountains of the Vall d’Ebo. Cheers to the fire and emergency teams! 💪🏼 #IFValldEbo,” wrote another.

One person wrote: “#IFValldEbo from the square of La Vall d’Ebo 2:05.”

“The mountain near the Ebo Valley is burning,” one person on Twitter wrote.

As mentioned, the fire in Vall d’Ebo not only follows the one in Guardamar del Segura but also one in Murcia.

A forest fire broke out in Murcia’s Jumilla that broke out early in the early morning of Saturday, August 13. Again, firefighters believed that the fire was caused by lightning, in the area of La Patoja, in the Murcian municipality of Jumilla, close to the community of Castilla-La Mancha.

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

