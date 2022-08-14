By Matthew Roscoe • 14 August 2022 • 8:12

Another HUGE fire in Spain as fire ignites in Vall d'Ebo (Valencia) after reported lightning strike. Image: @GVA112/Twitter

HOURS after two huge fires were reported in the Valencian Community, another broke out in Vall d’Ebo (Valencia) as a result of a reported lightning strike.

Alicante’s Vall d’Ebo caught fire after lightning strike in the early hours on Sunday, August 14, hours after a huge wildfire broke out near Costa Blanca’s Guardamar del Segura.

Fire crews are currently still on the scene.

Around 30 firefighting units are at the scene of the blaze and three rescue helicopters and four rescue planes have been requested to join the mission.

Previsión de movilización de medios aéreos:

✔️Los @BomberosDipuALC movilizaran dos helicópteros

✔️Los @BombersDipcas , dos aviones, que se incorporarán a las 8h

✔️Solicitados 2 aviones a @mitmagob a las 9h

✔️El CCE enviará el helicóptero de coordinación a las 8h — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) August 14, 2022

At around 1.30 am, the Generalitat’s Central Emergency Coordination announced a Level 2 situation.

Videos and photos have emerged from the fire and have been shared on social media.

Twitter user Marcel Fahle wrote: “Seeing parts of the fire in Vall d’Ebo very clear from Dénia just now (05:45) #IFValldEbo 😢”

Another wrote: “Vall D’Ebo is burning.”

Están quemando la Vall D'Ebo pic.twitter.com/TE1h0JOH6E — Juan #MiVidaMiOxigeno (@Juanjotankus) August 14, 2022

“From Orba (4:45am); bell tower of Laguar, in the background the mountains of the Vall d’Ebo. Cheers to the fire and emergency teams! 💪🏼 #IFValldEbo,” wrote another.

Des d’Orba (4:45h); campanar de l’Laguar, al fons les muntanyes de la Vall d'Ebo. Ànim als equips de bombers i emergències! 💪🏼 #IFValldEbo pic.twitter.com/2oySuNG97F — ¡¡FURBY SIN PILAS!!  (@FurbySinPilas) August 14, 2022

One person wrote: “#IFValldEbo from the square of La Vall d’Ebo 2:05.”

#IFValldEbo desde la plaza de La Vall d'Ebo 2:05 pic.twitter.com/cGNC1gLTsa — Rubén Garcia (@Rubenet15) August 14, 2022

“The mountain near the Ebo Valley is burning,” one person on Twitter wrote.

La cosa es complica i s'acosta a les cases, i ja envolta el poble. pic.twitter.com/b5rpcVerr3 — Mr. Moré (@MrMore1985) August 13, 2022

As mentioned, the fire in Vall d’Ebo not only follows the one in Guardamar del Segura but also one in Murcia.

A forest fire broke out in Murcia’s Jumilla that broke out early in the early morning of Saturday, August 13. Again, firefighters believed that the fire was caused by lightning, in the area of La Patoja, in the Murcian municipality of Jumilla, close to the community of Castilla-La Mancha.

