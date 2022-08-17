By Guest Writer • 17 August 2022 • 16:26

Relaxing by the pool Credit: Ian Gratton flickr

POSITIVE forecasts for August hotel occupancy on the Costa del Sol according to the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos).

Announcing this on August 16, the Association believes that the month will end with hotel occupancy of 85.83 per cent which is an increase of nearly 2 per cent over earlier expectation.

Although business on the coast is strong, there is however a marked lack of growth in hotels in the interior of the province, particularly in Ronda, Antequera and Valle del Guadalhorce so figures will remain below those achieved in 2019.

Hotels in Fuengirola (89.22 per cent) Torremolinos (88.19 per cent), Nerja (87.51 per cent) Marbella (86.67 per cent) and Benalmadena (86 per cent) appear to be doing particularly well.

Aehcos confirmed that there is still a noticeable decrease in international demand, compensated in part, by an increase in national tourism.

Previous years showed international tourists accounting for 55 per cent of occupation but this has now dropped to 49 per cent.

Despite this, the situation for most involved in hospitality shows a steady growth in business with bars and restaurants as well as other attractions receiving many visitors who don’t always want to remain in their hotels

Expectations for September (78.8 per cent) and October (68.7 per cent) are encouraging although many residents look forward to being able to drive on less busy roads for a while.

Thank you for reading ‘Positive forecasts for August hotel occupancy on the Costa del Sol ’and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.