Heartbreak as 16-year-old surfer dies following diving accident off Faial, Azores (Portugal)

By Matthew Roscoe • 18 August 2022 • 16:13

Heartbreak as 16-year-old dies following diving accident off Faial, Azores (Portugal). Image: Brittany Surfing League/Facebook

THE French surfing federation announced on Wednesday, August 17 that 16-year-old surfer Jules Prou had died following a “diving accident off the Azores in Portugal.”

The young surfer, who was a competitor in the Brittany Surfing League, disappeared off the island of Faial, in the Azores in Portugal on Monday, August 15 and was declared dead two days later. His body has still not been found.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the disappearance of Jules Prou, who died on Monday in a diving accident off the island of Faial, in the Azores. The search for Jules is still underway,” the Federation said in a statement.

A statement on the website of the Brittany Surfing League read: “Talented surfer, intelligent and curious kid, Jules is gone. His constant desire to learn, to progress, his win and his charisma are all traits of his personality that he leaves forever to his friends at Beg An Dorchen.

“My thoughts are with his parents Charlotte, Benjamin, Valentin and all the family. I will always remember his smile and his teasing.”

Originally from the island of Ré, the young surfer was based in Pont-l’Abbé (Finistère).

On Wednesday, August 17, Brittany Surfing League “held a special moment in memory of Jules Proux.”

“[Jules] was a talented young surfer from the Pole Espoir of the Brittany Surfing League, who died during a dive off the Azores two days ago.”

In a post on Thursday, August 17, surfer Laurent Rondi wrote: “I didn’t know you Jules, I just met you during the Open de France Espoir in Lacanau, at the beginning of July.

“Smiling, positive, enthusiastic, you seemed to me, on the podium, particularly happy with what you had done (2nd place) and with what you were as a person.

“Your friends obviously agreed with me!

“Thanks to the Lacanau Surf Club, the Caraïbos Lacanau Pro and the WSL Qualifying Series for allowing us, those who knew you or not, to pay tribute to you on the occasion of this great surfing community event.

“From where you are, I hope you can enjoy the swells of eternity and especially that your family and loved ones can enjoy your protection and benevolence now that you have taken the high ground, even if we would have liked to keep you with us! 🥹

“Enjoy man, strength and courage to your family…”

According to World Surf League stats, Jules ranked number 87 in 2022 on the Men’s Junior Tour. The prior year he ranked number 82.

