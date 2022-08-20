Can HUH token achieve the same success as other decentralised exchanges like Uniswap?

By EWN • 20 August 2022 • 19:35

Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) are peer-to-peer marketplaces where transactions between crypto traders are made. They are made without a centralised authority like banks or any other third party. Uniswap (UNI) is currently the largest decentralised exchange registered on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalisation of over $6 billion!

So, how can HUH Token (HUH) replicate the success of Uniswap? HUH Token has a plethora of tools on its platform. It is not limited to just a decentralised exchange. HUH Token believes you only need a working blockchain, decentralised exchange, and crypto wallet to take over the crypto world. HUH Token will power all three of these platforms.

Build, earn, and swap on Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is the leading decentralised crypto trading platform. It has an all-time trading volume of $1.1 trillion in 106 million trades. Uniswap even offers governance. If users have an idea they would like to submit, they can. You can vote on existing proposals as well!

Uniswap is known for its high daily trading volume, market share, and low fixed transaction fee. There are a growing number of decentralised applications (dApps), tools, and aggregators on the Uniswap platform. It even hosts the most trusted crypto wallet, allowing users to store, buy, collect NFTs, and exchange crypto.

Uniswap is Ethereum (ETH) based. With the upcoming Ethereum merge, Uniswap will utilise Ethereum’s new Proof-of-Stake (PoS) platform for faster speeds while reducing its carbon footprint.

Uniswap is currently trading at $8.64. Price predictions for Uniswap state that it could reach $10.13 in December. It provides an opportunity for crypto traders looking for the best returns this year. In the last hour, Uniswap has increased by 0.98% at the time of writing. Has the price increase begun?

What does HUH Token (HUH) bring to the table?

HUH Token (HUH) is what the crypto world has been waiting for. The excitement around this highly anticipated token has created a buzz amidst the otherwise gloomy ridden market. HUH Token is a meme token launching a low-cost PoS blockchain. Like Uniswap, HUH Token users will feel at ease with the fast speeds of the platform and minimal carbon emissions.

The HUH Token decentralised exchange, named HUH Swap, will use cutting-edge technology to back it. Established decentralised exchanges often make it too difficult for the user to understand. Too much information packed into one screen and clunky interfaces might be okay for veteran traders, but not for mass adoption.

This is where HUH Swap comes into the picture. The platform has simplified the user interface making it easier for the user to navigate. If you’re more familiar with DEXs, don’t worry. HUH Swap will have three different interfaces for beginner traders, intermediate traders, and veteran traders. Find out more here.

At the time of writing, HUH Token has increased by an impressive 3.05% in 24 hours. This positive trend may continue through the year. In December, 50,000 influencers will post simultaneously about the HUH Token which could increase traction on the platform leading to a price increase.

Achieving the same level of success as Uniswap will be a mammoth task, but HUH Token is up to the challenge. HUH Token stresses stability and longevity, trying to separate itself from the volatile characteristics associated with cryptocurrency. Will you join HUH Token’s mission of becoming a next-generation social blockchain platform?

