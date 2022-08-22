By Guest Writer • 22 August 2022 • 13:45

All nine members on stage for this new show Credit: Brothers in Band

SPAIN’S top tribute to Dire Straits will be playing in Marbella on Friday September 9 at the Congress Palace.

It was 30 years ago that the group set off on its historic last set of live performance with the On the Night tour running for more than a year and performing 220 concerts around the world.

Now, Brothers in Band recreates that historic last tour with the same line-up of lead guitar, rhythm guitar, electric bass, pianist, keyboard player, drummer, percussionist, saxophonist and the very special and characteristic pedal steel guitar.

There will be nine musicians on stage recreating the sound of the top numbers chosen to be played on the original tour including Walk of Life, Romeo and Juliet, Sultans of Swing, Your Tunnel of Love, Money for Nothing and many more.

This concert was originally scheduled to take place on June 4 but had to be postponed and tickets purchased for that concert will be valid for this although if you didn’t have a ticket for that gig, you can purchase now online or in store from El Corte Inglés at €41.80 to €46.20 (including booking fee) depending on seat chosen.

