Jens Stoltenberg stresses NATO must strengthen its northern flank against Russia

By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 22:20

Image of Jens Stoltenberg with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Credit: [email protected]

NATO must strengthen its northern flank to counter Russia warned Jens Stoltenberg in a press conference.

Speaking at a press conference today, Saturday, August 27, at Alberta airport in Canada, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the need for the Alliance to strengthen its northern flank to counter Russia.

With the eventual addition of Finland and Sweden into NATO, Stoltenberg pointed out that it will mean seven of the eight Arctic countries are then members of the Alliance. “The Far North is strategically important for Euro-Atlantic security”, he added.

He also mentioned the important role played by the North American Air Defense Command (Norad), which is a US-Canadian organisation. “The shortest route to North America for Russian missiles and bombers would be via the North Pole. This makes Norad’s role vital for North America, and thus for NATO”.

Stoltenberg was on a three-day trip to Canada, during which he visited the Canadian Arctic together with the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Among other topics discussed, they underlined the growing strategic importance of the High North for North America, NATO, and for Euro-Atlantic security.

