By Anna Ellis • 28 August 2022 • 14:36

Three arrested for drug trafficking in Costa Blanca's Denia and Beniarbeig. Image: National Police/Twitter

National Police have arrested three people for drug trafficking in the Costa Blanca towns of Denia and Beniarbeig after responding to reports of a bar fight.

The arrested include two men and a woman, of Spanish and Romanian nationality, aged between 26 and 46, according to Diario de Alicante on Sunday, August 28.

Two of those arrested had been involved in a fierce argument with the owner of a bar and allegedly broke glasses and hit the furniture.

When the officers responded to the call from the bar owner, the two arrested tried to leave the bar but were intercepted and later arrested.

A search of the vehicle they were driving revealed 12.8 grams of cocaine ready for sale, €530 in cash divided into several notes of 50, 20, 10 and 5 euros and a notebook with notes of people’s names and amounts of money.

Following these events, a police investigation was initiated which led the agents to a home in the town of Beniarbeig (Alicante), where an entry and search authorised by the competent judicial authority was carried out.

During the search of the house, 530 grams of marijuana, a precision scale and a total of €6,430 were seized, of which €6,000 was hidden in a guitar.

Following the search, the owner of the house, who was in the house at the time, was arrested.

The drugs seized in this police operation would have had a market value of almost €4,000.

Of the three arrested, one of them was released after making a statement at police headquarters. The other two arrested are now placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction of Denia.

The investigation was carried out by the Judicial Police Group of the Denia Police Station.