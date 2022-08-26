By Joshua Manning • 26 August 2022 • 10:11

WATCH: Shocking fight between female tourists and bouncers at Marbella club Credit: Twitter @SocialDrive_es

Video footage of a shocking fight between female tourists and bouncers at a club in Marbella, Spain began circulating on Twitter on Thursday August 25.

One Twitter user shared footage of the fight between female tourists and bouncers at the Marbella club stating:

“Brawl between women and bouncers outside a discotheque 📹 Marbella marina, Malaga”

Reyerta entre mujeres y porteros fuera de una discoteca 📹 Puerto deportivo de Marbella, Málaga pic.twitter.com/Lc8nwtUu7a — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) August 25, 2022

The fight took place when a group of foreign female tourists tried to enter the premises, but the bouncers, for reasons that are currently unknown, prevented them from entering.

In the footage that has been released, that was recorded by onlooking bystanders, the bouncers can be seen struggling with at least four young women, who were pushed and according to Twitter users “assaulted.”

The footage shows one of the bouncers struggling to remove one of the female tourists, dressed in white, from the vicinity of the club, pushing her and causing her clothes to ride up.

Another bouncer engages with the other young woman dressed in pink, whom he repeatedly throws to the ground.

An investigation into the incident has reportedly been launched.

The video footage of the fight between female tourists and bouncers outside a club in Marbella comes after a British man with two children died after allegedly being beaten up by bouncers and knelt on by police in Spain’s Magaluf.

