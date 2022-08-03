By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 12:03

British father of two dies after alleged bouncer beating in Spain's Magaluf mmuenzl/Shutterstock.com

A British man with two children has died after allegedly being beaten up by bouncers and knelt on by police in Spain’s Magaluf.

Tobias White-Sansom, a British man from Nottingham, died five days after the alleged bouncer beating in Spain’s Magaluf.

According to an exclusive interview with The Mirror, the 35-year-old had gone to Magaluf’s Boomerang nightclub on Tuesday, July 26, where local police were called after reports of an assault on a bouncer.

Tobias was restrained by police and taken to hospital where he would later die.

According to his brother, Maximillian White, a millionaire businessman who works in the field of medicinal cannabis, Tobias had simply tried to enter a VIP area in the club to pick up his T-shirt he had left behind.

Staff allegedly told him they had put his belongings away in a secure place and were heading to retrieve them. Tobias waited by the bar with a drink when bouncers “grabbed him from behind.”

Maximillian was not at the scene of the incident, however he stated:

“He didn’t know who it was and started to resist. Three or four bouncers took him into the corner of the club, took him down and started to beat him really badly. Then they handcuffed him and beat him really bad again.”

“They then took him to another area and beat him again. The whole time he was handcuffed and restrained. They knelt on his head, his neck, beat him, took his shoes off and tried to break his toes.”

“At the same time they were removing jewellery off him and putting it into their pocket. This ordeal went on for about 12 minutes, according to what the lawyers told me from getting witness statements.”

“Police then turned up to grab him, taking him upstairs. He apparently looked semi-unconscious and wasn’t holding his own neck with his head rolling.”

“Police grabbed him, threw him straight to the floor, put another set of handcuffs on him so he had two sets on, then all eight officers decided to kneel on him while he was panicking.”

“Then a crowd of 50, 60 people gathered with some screaming ‘you’re going to kill him’. My brother was apparently pleading for his life.”

“He went into cardiac arrest and they gave him a tranquilliser. Police started to then beat up tourists and people watching, telling them to disperse while breaking their telephones.”

“The reason the witness response is so great is because five or six of them were assaulted by police to try and get them away.”

Maximillian also vowed that he would buy the Magaluf strip and close it for ever if he had to, because “it’s a danger to people” and “it’s not controlled.”

“I will buy the Magaluf strip and I will close it down permanently if I have to, because it’s a danger to people. It’s not controlled.”

A spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil stated: “Guardia Civil can confirm there is research ongoing about the facts.”

“Guardia Civil received an emergency call about a physical assault with a header by an intoxicated person to the nightclub bouncer.

“Upon the arrival of the Guardia Civil, this man was violent and police reduced him to be assisted by medical services. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There, once while he was being assisted, he was arrested for a crime of injury.”

A police investigation is currently underway.

The victim’s family are now trying to get the British Embassy in Spain to send the body to the UK to be examined.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is reportedly supporting the family’s efforts as well as the ongoing investigation.

The news follows tragic reports of the death of a 63-year-old British man alongside after a boat crash off the coast of Italy.

